Two suspects in West Side carjacking caught in downtown parking garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday arrested two men in a downtown parking garage after tracking a car they say was carjacked on the West Side earlier in the evening.

At 8:35 p.m., police began following a black Dodge sport-utility vehicle that had been taken in a carjacking in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood at 7:12 p.m.

The vehicle began fleeing from police once they noticed officers nearby. The car made it to Lower Wacker Drive, where it was parked and two men got out and ran off, police said.

Officers apprehended the two suspects nearby in a parking garage in the 200 block of North Wells Street.

Charges were pending late Monday, and Area Three detectives are investigating.