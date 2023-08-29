Watch CBS News
Three suspects arrested after armed robbery in Logan Square

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three suspects are in custody an armed robbery in Logan Square Monday night.

Police said the suspects robbed a 51-year-old woman while she was walking near Mozart Street and Armitage Avenue. Police said two of the men had rifles.

After robbing the woman, the suspects got back into a white SUV and drove away. 

They then crashed about two and a half miles away near Western and Hubbard. Police said arrested the suspects near the white SUV. 

Several carjackings and robberies were reported across the city on Monday. One of the incidents took place in Wicker Park where a woman told police three suspects stole her white SUV. 

Police have not confirmed if the suspects are connected to Monday's string of robberies and carjackings. 

