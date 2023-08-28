Watch CBS News
String of robberies and armed carjackings reported across the city

By Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Several people were robbed and others were carjacked overnight in the city.

At least seven incidents were reported over an hour across several neighborhoods.

Around 9:45 p.m., three robberies were reported in Wicker Park and Bucktown. All of the suspects were in a blue sedan. 

Around 10:15 p.m., a woman told police three men carjacked her on Milwaukee Avenue. She said the offenders arrived in a blue sedan and at least one of them was armed. 

Shortly after that carjacking, police said suspects in a white SUV robbed two women in the West Loop. They kicked the victim when she refused to give up her belongings. 

Police said she was taken to the hospital in good condition.

After that robbery, there was another carjacking in West Town and a robbery was reported in Belmont Craig.

Police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected. 

No arrests have been made. 

