Suspected DUI driver crashes utility truck into multiple parked cars, home in Indiana

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (CBS) — A Schererville man is accused of driving under the influence after crashing a utility truck into multiple parked cars, sending one into a home in Cedar Lake, Indiana, Saturday morning.

The 19-year-old is facing charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended prior to conviction, reckless driving, and minor consumption of alcohol. He was also cited for distracted driving, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, and disregarding a stop sign.

Cedar Lake police said that just before 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 14600 block of Cline Ave for a vehicle that struck several parked vehicles and a house.

Upon arrival, it was determined the man had crashed a 2005 Chevrolet utility work truck into three vehicles parked in a driveway - pushing those vehicles into the house and fence at the location.

Police said the driver was traveling eastbound on West 147th Avenue, which ends at Cline Ave. He did not stop at the stop sign and left skid marks before hitting an off-duty Lake County Sheriff's police vehicle — pushing that into a Dodge Durango and a Jeep. All three vehicles, including the utility truck, were left heavily damaged.

The Dodge was pushed into the house, the gas meter and air conditioner, as well as a fence, police said.

The vehicles and house were owned by the off-duty Lake County Sheriff's police officer and his wife, who live at the home. No injuries were reported.

That driver told police he was looking down using his phone while driving at 60 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. He suffered minor injuries and was suspected of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where a warrant was obtained for a blood draw after refusing to submit to an alcohol test, before being taken to the Lake County Jail.

Investigation into the case remains ongoing, pending a toxicology report.