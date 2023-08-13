Police searching for gunman who shot person in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Highland Park police are searching for the person who shot an individual during a dispute Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road around 11:30 a.m.

One individual was shot and taken to the hospital. The condition of the person is unknown.

The scene has since been secured and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was requested for assistance.

Preliminary reports revealed there was a conflict between two individuals. The male suspect reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle dressed in all black.

Individuals are asked to avoid the area for investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.