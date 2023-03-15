Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD seek to identify suspect who robbed passenger at CTA Blue Line stop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass transit detectives are looking to identify the person who robbed a woman at the CTA Division Blue Line stop Monday.

Police say around 5:15 p.m., the suspect approached a 26-year-old woman at the stop, located in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, took her headphones, and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as an 18-year-old African American man.

cta-robber-1.png
Chicago Police Department
cta-robber-2.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706. 

First published on March 15, 2023 / 10:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.