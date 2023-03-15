CPD seek to identify suspect who robbed passenger at CTA Blue Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass transit detectives are looking to identify the person who robbed a woman at the CTA Division Blue Line stop Monday.

Police say around 5:15 p.m., the suspect approached a 26-year-old woman at the stop, located in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, took her headphones, and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as an 18-year-old African American man.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706.