Attorneys want suspect in girls' murders in Delphi, Indiana moved to different facility

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Attorneys for the suspect arrested in the 2017 murders of two young girls in Indiana want him moved to a different facility.

Richard Allen is currently at a Northern Indiana maximum-security prison, but his lawyers say he's deteriorating while he awaits trial.

Authorities say Allen was moved there originally for his own safety.

Allen is accused of murdering teenagers Abigail Williams, 14, and Liberty "Libby" German, 13.

Abigail "Abby" Williams, left, and Liberty "Libby" German. (Facebook photos)

Their bodies were found near an abandoned railroad bridge in Delphi, Indiana in 2017.