Suspect charged with shooting man in Roseland

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with aggravated battery after shooting a man in the Roseland neighborhood last month.

Corey Monegain, 25, was arrested Monday in the 200 block of West 103rd Street in Roseland.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who shot a man, 22, in the 10200 block of South La Salle Street on Oct. 14.

Monegain was placed into custody and charged with aggravated battery - discharge of a firearm.  

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 6:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

