Suspect charged with murder of man in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the shooting death of a 40-year-old man in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this week.

Calvin Mines, 40, was arrested in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue Wednesday around 12:58 p.m.

He was identified as the person who ten minutes earlier shot and killed the victim in the 1900 block of East 71st Street.

Responding officers placed Mines into custody and charged him with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.