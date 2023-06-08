Suspect charged with concealing death of woman whose body was found in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect was charged with concealing the death of a woman who was found in Logan Square earlier this week.

Genesis Silva, 34, was charged with concealment of the homicidal death of Brittany Battaglia, 33, and obstructing an officer, according to Chicago police. He was not charged with her murder as of Wednesday afternoon.

Battaglia had been missing since last Friday. Her body was found Monday evening inside a home in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue.

Her brother, AJ Battaglia, said she was in some type of relationship with Silva who was living in the apartment where she was found dead., adding that she went to see him last Friday.

Her family identified Silva as the man whom Battaglia was dating. Silva is a registered sex offender, according to state records and court documents. He had been previously charged with attempted murder and sexual assault using a weapon back in 2009, around the same time he was added to the registry.