Suspect charged in murder of man, 24, in Logan Square on Christmas Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged after shooting and killing a man in Logan Square last December.

Santi Castaneda, 22, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Castaneda on June 9, in the 3000 block of Curry Lane in Green Bay Wisconsin.

He is identified as the offender who shot and killed a 24-year-old man multiple times on December 25, 2021, in the 3000 block of North Averse.

No further information was immediately available.

He is due in bond court Friday.