Suspect charged in crime spree that killed Tracey Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one month after a woman was killed during a violent crime spree, police say they have captured the man who shot her. The news is offering some closure to family and friends of the victim as they continue mourning her loss.

Family and friends of Tracey Showers called her a light. She was a volunteer at Greater St. John Bible Church, where her family and friends gathered Saturday after hearing the man arrested for her murder would be in court for the first time.

"It's been a hard, long, difficult time for me," said Pernell Showers. "We're trying to heal. We have someone. They caught the guy. She led a complete life, a full life."

His wife of nearly 20 years was killed in a shooting on Feb. 28.

Pain will always linger, but family finally feels some relief.

"She was my rock. She really was," said Showers' sister Darene Randle-Cook.

On Thursday Chicago Police arrested 23-year-old Baseer Muhammad.

"I feel relief, but I know it's not going to bring her back," Randle-Cook said.

In bond court, prosecutors detailed a crime spree on the 28th.

At 8:53 prosecutors say Muhammad fired multiple rounds at a man in his car on North Lorel Avenue. The man was not hurt.

But prosecutors say two minutes later Muhammad came upon Tracey Showers and her daughter on West Le Moyne Street. Prosecutors believe he fired a single shot that hit Showers in the head.

"There is no pain like the pain of getting a call that someone you love that much is gone," said Pamela Frazier, the victim's best friend.

The judge called the crime violent and random.

"I wanted justice by all means possible. I wanted justice," said Tracey's husband.

The arrest gives the family relief it hasn't felt in weeks.

"This alleviates some of the pain," Showers said. "Not all of it, but some of the pain."

Prosecutors say Muhammad fired several more shots during the crime spree. His movement in a stolen car and on foot was captured on several surveillance cameras. The man he was with was also wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet that showed his location.

Muhammad is being held without bond.