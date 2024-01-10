Suspect charged in shootout with Chicago police officer during attempted burglary in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a Chicago police officer following an attempted crash-and-grab in Gold Coast has been charged.

Deshawn Lucas, 33, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one count of burglary, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon while using a machine and a firearm.

Lucas was arrested on Monday around 4:16 a.m., in the 0-100 block of East Walton Street. He was identified as one of the suspects who participated in an attempted burglary of a Prada store, at the corner of Oak and Rush streets.

Responding officers spotted a man with a gun and ordered him to drop his gun. He did not comply - leading to an "exchange of gunfire," according to CPD Supt. Larry Snelling.

A 55-year-old police officer was shot in the leg, and the suspect also was wounded. Other officers applied tourniquets to both the wounded officer and the suspect, who both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The officer was released on Monday and is back home with his family.

Lucas is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

Police are still looking for the other suspects involved in the attempted burglary.