Suspect charged with armed robbery of retail store in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with robbing a retail store in Uptown Wednesday night.

Chicago police arrested Abail Bekele, 20, in the 3700 block of North Wayne Avenue.

Police say he forcefully took property from the store, in the 4400 block of North Broadway, after claiming he was armed with a dangerous weapon an hour earlier.

Bekele was also charged in connection to an attempted armed robbery that occurred inside a separate retail store, in the 3900 block of North Sheridan Road.

He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and one felony count of attempted robbery.

Bekele is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.