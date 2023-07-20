Watch CBS News
Suspect charged with aggravated battery in 2022 Jefferson Park shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man was charged with shooting a 31-year-old man in the Jefferson Park neighborhood last year.

Joshua Lloyd, 24, was taken into custody by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, in the 10000 block of West Balmoral Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who shot the victim in the 4900 block of North Central on Oct. 14.

Lloyd was charged with aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

No further information was available. 

First published on July 20, 2023 / 8:58 AM

