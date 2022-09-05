Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after breaking into smoke shop on Chicago's North Side

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A burglary suspect is under arrest after hitting a smoke shop in the Ranch Triangle neighborhood.

The incident happened at the Smoke Valley Vaporizer store, located at 1625 N. Clybourn Ave. 

The front window of the store was left smashed.

The owner of the shop shared surveillance images of the burglar with us.

smoke-shop-burlagry.png
burglary-suspect-2.png

We've reached out to Chicago police for more information but have not heard back.

September 5, 2022

