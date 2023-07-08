Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested for attempting to rob sleeping passenger on CTA Brown Line train

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after attempting to rob a passenger on a CTA Brown Line train in the Loop Friday night.

The incident happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Wabash Avenue.

Police say a 56-year-old man was sleeping on the train when an unknown man began to go through his pockets.

The offender took the victim's property, at which point a fight ensued.

Responding officers arrived on the scene and placed the offender into custody.

The victim refused medical treatment on scene.

Police say the incident was classified as a theft.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 9:07 AM

