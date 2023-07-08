Suspect arrested for attempting to rob sleeping passenger on CTA Brown Line train
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after attempting to rob a passenger on a CTA Brown Line train in the Loop Friday night.
The incident happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Wabash Avenue.
Police say a 56-year-old man was sleeping on the train when an unknown man began to go through his pockets.
The offender took the victim's property, at which point a fight ensued.
Responding officers arrived on the scene and placed the offender into custody.
The victim refused medical treatment on scene.
Police say the incident was classified as a theft.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.