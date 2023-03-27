Survivor of Highland Park massacre after Nashville school shooting: 'Aren't you guys tired of covering this?'

NASHVILLE (CBS) -- A woman who survived the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre stepped in front of the cameras Monday after police provided an update on a mass shooting at a Nashville school.

Police said a 28-year-old suspect opened fire at the Covenant School in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville Monday morning – killing three children and adults.

Authorities have identified the victims as 9-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, and 61-year-old Mike Hill. All three adults worked at the school. Police identified the shooter as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman from Nashville, who officials said was armed with at least two assault weapons and a handgun.

Moments after an update from police on the shooting ended, Ashbey Beasley stepped in front of the cameras.

"Aren't you guys tired of covering this?" Beasley said. "How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?"

Beasley is just one of a number of Highland Park survivors who have lobbied on Capitol Hill to, urging lawmakers to ban assault weapons.

Seven people were killed and dozens more were wounded when a gunman opened fire on the July 4th parade in Highland Park last year.

Beasley and her son survived the parade massacre. She happened to be in Nashville visiting family on Monday.

In the Nashville shooting Monday, Metro Police Chief John Drake said their preliminary investigation into the shooting indicated that it was a targeted attack. The probe suggested that the shooter was at one time a student at the school, although Drake did not know exactly when they may have attended.

Police discovered "a manifesto" as well as "maps drawn of the school in detail," according to the chief.