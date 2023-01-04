Renewed push to ban assault weapons comes 6 months after Highland Park parade shooting

New push to ban assault weapons comes 6 months after Highland Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wednesday marks a somber six months since the Highland Park parade shooting.

This coincides with a renewed push to ban semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines at the state level.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported from Highland Park to share more.

The bill that has gone nowhere for years. After the Highland Park shooting six months ago, there has been a renewed push to get that bill passed that now includes hundreds of doctors.

Busloads of people are heading to the Illinois State Capitol this week to rally and urge lawmakers to pass the Protect Illinois Communities Act - which would ban so-called assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines and also raise the FOID card age from 18 to 21.

More than 300 Chicago area doctors have also signed a letter urging the same and fast as this is the last chance for the current group of lawmakers to act before outgoing lawmakers leave and newly elected ones come in.

"I think the fact that physicians are actually willing to sign this letter is a strong testament to the fact that we've had enough as physicians," said Dr. Rogers said.

It's unclear if or when that bill could see a vote. Here in Highland Park, a temporary memorial for the victims still stands.

In a letter to Highland Park residents just before the New Year, the mayor said this month planning will begin for a permanent memorial to honor the seven victims of the shooting - which will include input from victim's families, survivors, and the public.