Survey: Midway, O'Hare receive low scores from travelers on everything from arrivals to food

Survey: Midway, O'Hare receive low scores from travelers on everything from arrivals to food

Survey: Midway, O'Hare receive low scores from travelers on everything from arrivals to food

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new survey has Chicago airports near the bottom of the list.

J.D. Power asked fliers to rank airports on arrivals, departures, security, baggage claim, food and shops.

O'Hare ranked second to worst compared to 20 other mega airports. Midway ranked 20 of 26 airports its size.

A perfect storm of pent-up demand for air travel, a labor shortage, and rising prices created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded.



Passengers are frustrated, insights from the J.D. Power 2022 #AirportStudy show.



Learn more > https://t.co/bbwU5J5oA6 pic.twitter.com/lduCC2vUaY — J.D. Power (@JDPower) September 21, 2022