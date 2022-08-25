Surveillance video shows aftermath shooting outside Carl Schurz High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video released Thursday shows teenagers running down the sidewalk after shots were fired across from Carl Schurz High School on the city's Northwest Side the day before.

Four teenagers were injured in the shooting on the patio of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop across the street from the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. One 15-year-old boy was left in critical condition.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke Thursday to several students outside of the school. They said that when the shots were fired from a passing sport-utility vehicle outside the ice cream shop at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, the group of teenagers who were wounded ran down Milwaukee Avenue.

Surveillance video from a beauty shop on Milwaukee Avenue shows a group of at least seven teenagers sprinting down the sidewalk. Seconds later, a girl rushes up to help a boy in a white T-shirt.

We're told that boy was the 15-year-old who was shot in the face and neck - and was bleeding. The video shows him stopping and leaning over.

A group gathers around the boy, puts their arms around him, and helps him walk back toward Milwaukee and Addison.

Police said he was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Another 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

A 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to the leg and was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition. An 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, also in good condition.

Two of the victims are Chicago Public Schools students, while one attends an alternative school, police said. Information about where, if anywhere, the 18-year-old attended school was not immediately learned.

It was not immediately certain whether the victims attend Schurz, Chicago Police Area Five Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves said Wednesday.

Kostek spoke to an employee of a family-owned taco shop across the street from the scene. He said one of victims, a boy who was shot in the back, ended up hiding in front of the shop.

"They're all just scattered around, so they were like they needed help, so we assisted them with towels and water so they could press their wounds together," said Jordi Lopez, an employee of Deleite's Pizza and Mexican Food at 3576 N. Milwaukee Ave. "I was just trying to calm them down too, and then giving the victim water – because it looked like he was like passing out."

Chicago Police on Wednesday vowed to ramp up their presence around the school. We saw at least one squad car outside Thursday afternoon.

Schurz High School interim principal Heidy Moran sent a letter to families – saying shots had been fired across the street, but not indicating that students were shot.

"Please know that we are taking this matter extremely seriously. CPS and CPD will be providing additional safety supports to our school this week, and many members of our community may be aware of this incident," Moran wrote. "If your child witnessed this incident and voices any concerns or fears, please contact us. The CPS Crisis Team and Schurz staff will be available to any students who may need additional support."

There is a Police Observation Device, or POD, camera in the area - but we're told it was not working at the time of the shooting.