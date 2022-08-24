Four people shot, wounded outside Carl Schurz High School on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three minors and an adult were rushed to area hospitals Wednesday afternoon after a shooting near Carl Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

The shooting took place near the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. It did not occur inside the school.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the shooting happened right around dismissal at the school. Witnesses say they believe some of the victims appeared to be teenagers possibly students, but that information has not been confirmed.

Witnesses said they heard several shots near the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop right across the street from the school - and saw paramedics working on the victims near the outside patio of the shop.

The Fire Department said two minors were taken to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, and a third was hospitalized in good condition.

The critically injured minors were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and Stroger Hospital of Cook County. The minor reported in good condition was taken to Community First Medical Center.

An adult was also shot and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, the Fire Department said.

Police vehicles and crime scene tape was seen in the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street outside the school.

We spoke to one man who heard the shots as he was outside the school while waiting for his niece.

"As soon as I parked here, I heard the shots. That's about it," said Jose Villanueva, who added he heard "roughly three" shots.

"The kids were sitting over there having a good time. All of a sudden when they heard the shots, they went down," he continued. "Since we heard the shots and everything, I figured out that the school was on lockdown – which is what happened."

Around 4 p.m., students were exiting the school and being reunited with their parents.

Information from police was not immediately available.

STREAMING LIVE: Shooting Near Carl Schurz High School The Fire Department says four people were shot near Carl Schurz High School at Addison Street and Milwaukee Avenue. Chopper 2 is over the scene. https://cbsn.ws/3QOFT6d Posted by CBS Chicago on Wednesday, August 24, 2022