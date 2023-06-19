Surveillance video shows gunman chase victim in violent River North shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has obtained security camera footage showing a shooting in River North.

Video shows as the gunman fires at least one shot that missed. The bullet can be seen ricocheting off the building.

The gunman kept chasing the victim carrying a large weapon before shooting the victim in the head.

The shooting happened on Erie and Orleans around 6:30 Saturday night.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say as they chased an SUV matching the description of the car involved, the driver blew a light and crashed at Ashland and Madison.

Now Curtis Roberts, 35, is charged in connection with the crash and feeling police, but no charges have been filed in the shooting.