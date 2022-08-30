Surveillance photos show SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Edgebrook

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police released surveillance photos of the SUV wanted in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Edgebrook.

Photos show the red SUV involved in the crash on August 10. Police expect the vehicle to have damage to the front area.

Police said the child was in the street, in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue just after 9 p.m., when he was hit by a red SUV and then a 2013 Volvo.

The driver of the red SUV fled the scene and the driver of the Volvo stayed on the scene. Police said a second car hit him after the Jeep and that driver stopped. The family said that driver even rendered CPR on Taha.

The boy, identified as 5-year-old Taha Khan, was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in very critical condition, and was later pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The heartbroken parents of Taha said he was a shy boy who loved to draw and was excited to start kindergarten in two weeks. His mom described the moment when she saw him after the hit and run and immediately feared the worst.