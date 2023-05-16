Illinois Supreme Court hears arguments on challenge to assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Supreme Court heard a challenge to the state's assault weapons ban on Tuesday.

The justices are considering putting a temporary hold on the legislation. The arguments in court focused on equal protection rights.

"How is the grandfather trained any better than the other layperson that wants the gun?" said attorney Jerry Stocks. "Mere possession is not training."

"Do you want more people to go out and get those weapons and go to parades and commit mass shootings?" said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. "I don't and I don't think the legislature does either."

The state's ban could also be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Amy Coney Barrett is weighing whether to temporarily block the ban from being enforced.

Hundreds of mothers were in Springfield on Tuesday to push for gun safety legislation. About 50 of the moms were from Chicago.

They boarded a bus at Union Station to meet the hundreds of other moms in Springfield. The group wants the state legislature to pass several bills that would require safe gun storage, prohibit convicted domestic violence abusers from owning a firearm, and hold the gun industry liable.