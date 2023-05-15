Hundreds of Chicago moms prepare to rally for gun safety legislation at state capitol

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Andersonville mom is gearing up for a fight at the Illinois state capitol.

She's helping to bus hundreds of people, mostly moms from Chicago, to rally on Tuesday in Springfield for gun safety legislation. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman has more on what changes she's hoping to see before the end of the legislative session.

At JR Dessert and Bakery in Rogers Park, Natalie Kaplan does everything big for her business.

"We make everything in 100-pound mixes," Kaplan said. "So I don't go under 100 pounds."

She also has a big role in running a tight ship at the bakery, a family business that's been operating in Rogers Park for more than 40 years.

"And here I have my decorator Laura making special cookies for the rally tomorrow," she said.

Now, Kaplan is baking up something big for Advocacy Day in Springfield with the grassroots organization Moms Demand Action.

"I think that's what's really special about Moms Demand Action is that we do show up, everywhere, every time to everything and that's what makes us strong," Kaplan said.

And it's that mentality that Kaplan is taking to the state capitol on Tuesday. She said she's inspired by her own family to fight for something better for them.

"Now that I have children of my own, I can understand what It would be like if something happened to one of them," she said.

Kaplan will be leading a bus full of moms from Chicago heading to Springfield to meet with lawmakers and rally for what they call commonsense gun legislation. After mass shootings last year in Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Kaplan said she leaned into the fight.

"I really think that we can make a change and we can save a family from going through that," she said.

Kaplan said the state has passed productive gun control legislation in the past, but other bills are up for discussion this session in Springfield.

"Safe gun storage, getting weapons out of the hands of domestic violence abusers, holding the gun industry liable for things like deceptive marketing to children," she said, adding about her organization that, "Everyone is committed to something different. I am all in."

Kaplan will lead a bus of about 50 moms from Chicago leaving from Union Station to head to Springfield on Tuesday morning. More than 800 people have RSVP'd.

Moms Demand Action's annual advocacy day falls on the last week of the Illinois General Assembly's spring legislation session. The hope is to push leaders to pass gun safety bills before the session ends.