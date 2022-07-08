Supporters of Brittney Griner gather in Chicago as she's still detained in Russia

Wife of Brittney Griner says she supports White House efforts to ensure return of WNBA star

Wife of Brittney Griner says she supports White House efforts to ensure return of WNBA star

Wife of Brittney Griner says she supports White House efforts to ensure return of WNBA star

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the WNBA All-Star weekend got underway in Chicago, there was one noticeable absence.

Brittney Griner would have been among those playing, but instead she's still being detained in a Russian jail after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Rev. Al Sharpton, Nneka Ogwumike, President of the WNBA Players Association, WNBA Players Association Executive Director Terri Jackson and loved ones of Griner held a news conference at the McCormick Place on Friday.

As the WNBA All-Star weekend got underway in Chicago, there was one noticeable absence. Brittney Griner would have been among those playing, but instead she's still being detained in a Russian jail after pleading guilty to drug charges. CBS

Griner's wife, Cherelle, said she's been in touch with the White House about efforts to bring her home.

"I am in the position where I understand that what they are doing is very challenging, and due to the circumstances with Russia and the United States right now," Cherelle Griner said. "So I want to make it very clear that our next move as supporters of (Brittney) is to make sure that the (Biden) Administration understands that they have our full support in doing any and everything necessary to be able to bring (her) home, as well as every other wrongfully-detained American."

Cherelle Griner added she was grateful that the Biden Administration "took the time to see (Brittney) as a person" and tell her officials were "exhausting all efforts to bring her home."

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after Russian officials claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage. A Russian judge ordered Griner, the Phoenix Mercury center who played in Russia during the WNBA off-season, to remain in custody.

The White House said it remains committed to securing Griner's release.