3 years after robbers left supermarket owner in his trunk to die, family still awaiting arrests, closure

A Family's Pain: Still Waiting For Arrests 3 Years After Supermarket Owner Was Left For Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- He was a grocer loved by his neighbors in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, but almost three years ago investigators say he was followed home to Will County, tied up in his own trunk, robbed, and then died trying to save his wife.

Three years have passed without anyone facing charges. CBS 2's Chris Tye has a story you'll see only on CBS 2.

The Supermercado LaRaza grocery and his four daughters were Francisco Aranda's pride and joy.

His life cast a long shadow in the Back of the Yards neighborhood; his absence is creating a huge gap in a community still demanding answers.

"It is hard to know that whoever committed that crime is still out there," said his daughter, Jasmine.

June marks three years since the death of the man known as "Pancho" to his family and regulars at Supermercado LaRaza.

His store had been robbed multiple times in 2018 and 2019 – taking just over $6,000 – but it was June of 2019 when investigators believe two suspects followed him from the store to his home in unincorporated Crete Township in Will County. They robbed him, but not before tying him and his wife up, and locking them in their car's trunk.

Arranda kicked through the backseat, allowing his wife to crawl through the opening, but by the time investigators arrived hours later, the 63-year-old "Pancho" had died.

"There is not a minute, honestly, in my day that I don't think about him," Jasmine said.

He was the father of four proud daughters. Until today, none have spoken out about the crime.

Jasmine remembers a dad with boundless energy, and a drive for them to be their best.

"He was still full of life, and it's just sad that he can't see those grandkids grow up and play with them," she said.

Months after his death, Will County investigators said they had two persons of interest – but no arrests ever materialized.

Since then, it's been a grueling two years for a family eager for names, charges, and closure.

"Of course, we're angry; more at the people than the prosecuting office, because they are trying to do their best. I know they are. I just wish they would hurry the process up," Jasmine said.

The grocery store has since changed hands, and their mother never talks about that night, but the family does talk about the desire for maybe one day realizing that they won't have to live in fear, and that those behind the crime that took their father are behind bars.

"For sure, we are frustrated; because, like you said, it's been three years, and they're enjoying their life as if nothing happened," Jasmine said.

We reached out to the Will County Prosecutors office for an update on why charges are taking so long, despite investigators having persons of interest more than two years ago. We did not hear back.