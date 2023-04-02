First Alert Weather: Sunshine with warmer temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 12 tornadoes have been confirmed from Friday's severe weather event. More areas will be surveyed by the NWS.

Looking ahead to Tuesday. We have the risk of severe weather.

More sunshine and more heat today. Afternoon temps were only in the upper 30s on Saturday. It'll become mostly sunny today with a high near 60 degrees.

Monday is the Sox home opener and it looks like temps will cooperate, topping 60 degrees, but there is an afternoon chance of showers. The game starts at 3:10.

Stats

Normal High- 54

Saturday- 48 (just after midnight) but 38 by 4pm.

Today- 59

Sunrise- 6:33am

Sunset- 7:18pm

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny skies with a breezy high of 59.

Tonight- Low of 44.

Monday- Showers by afternoon. High of 61.

