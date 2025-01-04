Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunshine with single-digit wind chills Saturday in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Single-digit wind chills in Chicago
Single-digit wind chills in Chicago 02:17

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chilly sunshine today with single digit wind chills. High clouds increase by sunset. 

saturday-weather-jan-4.png
CBS News Chicago
next-12-hours-jan-4.png
CBS News Chicago

Models still favoring a southerly track to the winter storm for Sunday into Monday. Areas south of I-80 could see light snow showers later in the day on Sunday and into the night. If the storm track jogs north, our snow chances increase for Sunday. 

sunday-weather-jan-4.png
CBS News Chicago
sat-sun-jan-4.png
CBS News Chicago

We have a better chance of seeing lake-effect snow on Monday as winds become northerly. This system opens the door for bitter cold air for the middle of next week.

monday-snow-jan-4.png
CBS News Chicago
winter-alerts-jan-4.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Sunny with a high of 22.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a low of 13.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a snow chance south. A high of 24.

7-day-jan-4.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.