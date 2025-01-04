Sunshine with single-digit wind chills Saturday in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chilly sunshine today with single digit wind chills. High clouds increase by sunset.
Models still favoring a southerly track to the winter storm for Sunday into Monday. Areas south of I-80 could see light snow showers later in the day on Sunday and into the night. If the storm track jogs north, our snow chances increase for Sunday.
We have a better chance of seeing lake-effect snow on Monday as winds become northerly. This system opens the door for bitter cold air for the middle of next week.
Forecast at a glance
TODAY: Sunny with a high of 22.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a low of 13.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a snow chance south. A high of 24.