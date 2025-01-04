Sunshine with single-digit wind chills Saturday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chilly sunshine today with single digit wind chills. High clouds increase by sunset.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Models still favoring a southerly track to the winter storm for Sunday into Monday. Areas south of I-80 could see light snow showers later in the day on Sunday and into the night. If the storm track jogs north, our snow chances increase for Sunday.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

We have a better chance of seeing lake-effect snow on Monday as winds become northerly. This system opens the door for bitter cold air for the middle of next week.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Sunny with a high of 22.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a low of 13.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a snow chance south. A high of 24.

CBS News Chicago