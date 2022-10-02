Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Another sunny day with temps in the upper 60s

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some clouds will enter the area this morning and decrease in coverage this afternoon.

screen-shot-2022-10-02-at-2-51-21-am.png
CBS News Chicago

Today will be partly to mostly sunny. We'll have a seasonable temperature in the mid to upper 60s.

screen-shot-2022-10-02-at-2-51-44-am.png
CBS News Chicago

Monday brings sunshine and a high in the upper 60s.

screen-shot-2022-10-02-at-2-52-21-am.png
CBS News Chicago
screen-shot-2022-10-02-at-2-52-39-am.png
CBS News Chicago

The end of the week looks like we'll see some of the coldest temps of the season, with a high in the low to mid-50s for Friday.

Stats

Normal High- 69

Yesterday- 68

Today- 67

Sunrise- 6:50am

Forecast

Today- Partly to mostly sunny and 67.

Tonight- Mostly clear and 51.

Monday- Sunny and 68.

screen-shot-2022-10-02-at-2-55-07-am.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 6:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.