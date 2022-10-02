First Alert Weather: Another sunny day with temps in the upper 60s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some clouds will enter the area this morning and decrease in coverage this afternoon.
Today will be partly to mostly sunny. We'll have a seasonable temperature in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday brings sunshine and a high in the upper 60s.
The end of the week looks like we'll see some of the coldest temps of the season, with a high in the low to mid-50s for Friday.
Stats
Normal High- 69
Yesterday- 68
Today- 67
Sunrise- 6:50am
Forecast
Today- Partly to mostly sunny and 67.
Tonight- Mostly clear and 51.
Monday- Sunny and 68.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.