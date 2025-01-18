Sunny, breezy for Chicago as temps continue to drop with dangerous wind chills by Sunday

Brutal cold making its way to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) —The cold front came through right on time, shifting our winds from the southwest to the northwest around midnight.

At 3 a.m., temperatures were still mild but will drop throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 20s by 5 p.m. Clouds give way to cold sunshine, and winds can gust as high as 30 miles per hour.

Temps continue falling for the next few days. We will be in alert mode tomorrow through Wednesday.

Forecast at a glance

Today: Sunny and breezy with falling temperatures. The high will be 27, and temperatures will fall to the low 20s by 5 p.m.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 5.

Sunday: Partly sunny and very cold. High of 9. Morning wind chills of -5 to -15.

