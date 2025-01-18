Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunny, breezy for Chicago as temps continue to drop with dangerous wind chills by Sunday

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Brutal cold making its way to Chicago
Brutal cold making its way to Chicago 02:11

CHICAGO (CBS) —The cold front came through right on time, shifting our winds from the southwest to the northwest around midnight. 

today-jan-18.png
CBS News Chicago

At 3 a.m., temperatures were still mild but will drop throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 20s by 5 p.m. Clouds give way to cold sunshine, and winds can gust as high as 30 miles per hour.

tonight-5-degrees.png
CBS News Chicago
sunday-9-degrees-jan-18.png
CBS News Chicago

Temps continue falling for the next few days. We will be in alert mode tomorrow through Wednesday.

next-10-days-jan-18.png
CBS News Chicago

Forecast at a glance

Today: Sunny and breezy with falling temperatures. The high will be 27, and temperatures will fall to the low 20s by 5 p.m.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 5.

Sunday: Partly sunny and very cold. High of 9. Morning wind chills of -5 to -15.

7-day-jan-18.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

