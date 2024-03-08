Chicago Loop Alliance announces dates, headliners for Sundays on State this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) – Sundays on State is returning to the Loop this summer.

On Friday, the Chicago Loop Alliance announced that the event will again take over parts of State Street from Lake to Adams on June 16 and July 14.

Headliners for this year's event include musician Gio Chamba, soul singer Gerald McClendon, the Trinity Irish Dancers, and the Joffrey Ballet.

Small businesses, local entrepreneurs, artists, and nonprofits will have until April 15 to submit applications to be included in the event.

Last year, more than 270,000 people attended the two events with an economic impact of $7,799,697, according to the Chicago Loop Alliance.

Sundays on State is free and open to the public. It will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

More information can be found at loopchicago.com/sundays.