Chicago Loop Alliance declares Sundays on State a success this year

More than 270,000 people attended Sundays on State this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was another successful summer for Sundays on State.

According to the Chicago Loop Alliance, more than 270,000 people attended the two events this summer on July 16 and Aug. 13 – with an economic impact of $7,799,697.

A survey found 76 percent of attendees said the event positively affected their feelings about the Loop.

"There is something intrinsically heartwarming about the impact of Sundays on State – the unique atmosphere, communal spirit, and fervent enthusiasm captivates everyone who attends," Michael Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chicago Loop Alliance, said in a news release. "Hundreds of thousands of attendees came from across Chicagoland drawn by the power of art, culture, food, and people, while gathering on the most iconic thoroughfare in our great city. Sundays on State continually exceeds Chicago Loop Alliance's goals, and further contributes to the recovery of the Loop, with pedestrian activity along State Street in the Loop nearly doubling pre-pandemic levels for both Sunday events this summer."

Sundays on State launched in 2021 to boost business downtown after the height the year before.