Summer solstice celebrations in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, and the Chicago area is celebrating.

Don't miss the Full Moon Jam at Foster Beach on Thursday night. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy fire art and music with dangers and musicians. Organizers said the fiery event will be held near 5100 N. Simonds Dr.

Another Full Moon Jam will take place in Evanston on Friday night at the Arrington Lakefront Lagoon. Organizers said, "Fire performers and drummers to gather and share their creative gifts on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan."

The lagoon is located near the Evanston lakefront about five blocks east of the Davis Purple Line stop and the Metra UP-N Evanston Davis Street station.

Head to Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood on Friday for the Mitote Summer Solstice Danza & Celebration. Organizers said Mitote is "a traditional náhuatl term." It will be a night full of ancestral Aztec Dance, drumming, and art. The celebration will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at West Lawn Park, located at 4233 W. 65th St.

What is the summer solstice?

The celebrations in Chicago mark the start of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere, according to NASA. In June, due to the tilt, the Northern Hemisphere has its highest exposure to the sun, creating maximum daylight on the solstice. On the solstice, the sun will be at its most northern point.

The summer solstice takes place at approximately 3:50 p.m. Chicago time on Thursday.