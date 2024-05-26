Watch CBS News
2 rounds of showers, thunderstorms to move through Chicago area

Waves of showers, thunderstorms expected for Chicago area
Waves of showers, thunderstorms expected for Chicago area 02:08

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered showers and storms likely for Sunday, especially before noon. 

Additional storm chances are in the forecast for the afternoon and evening, but the second round is highly conditional on how fast the atmosphere recovers after the first morning round of rain. 

Storms that do develop late Sunday could be strong to severe — producing large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

A few showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday before drier weather returns by midweek.

Evening showers and thunderstorms for Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms early evening then becoming partly cloudy. Low of 57. 

What to expect for Monday

Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers. High of 74.

Another shower chance for Tuesday

Partly sunny, breezy, and cool with scattered showers with a high of 72.

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 6:12 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

