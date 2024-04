Not guilty is the plea from a suburban village leader on fraud chargers

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban village leader accused of fraud pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Keith Freeman is the Village Administrator for Dolton.

Prosecutors accuse Freeman of lying about his income in a bankruptcy filing.

Freeman was released on bond and ordered to hand over his passport and gun permit.