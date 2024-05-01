Suburban Chicago woman hopes to find a living kidney donor at Guaranteed Rate Field

At the site of previous donor match, suburban Chicago woman searches for a living kidney donor

At the site of previous donor match, suburban Chicago woman searches for a living kidney donor

At the site of previous donor match, suburban Chicago woman searches for a living kidney donor

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago White Sox fan desperately needs a kidney.

"I'm staying hopeful and positive, this experience of trying to find a donor."

Plainfield resident Christine Todd is in urgent need of a living kidney donor.

Her kidneys are failing due to polycystic kidney disease.

"What happens eventually, the cyst grows large, and my kidneys go into kidney failure where I will need a transplant someday," Todd said.

She said her surgeon stressed due to the nature of her disease, a living donor transplant is crucial to ensure the success of the transplant.

"That's why I'm here today, to find my hero who would want to donate a kidney for me," Todd said.

She's hoping to get lucky like Lisa Polk.

Last year, CBS 2 reported that her donor had sat in front of her at a White Sox game two years ago. They had known each other for 23 years.

"I was not looking like my normal self. And I said, 'Well, because I need a kidney, but I need an O+ kidney. And he said, 'I'm O+.' I said really, 'I don't suppose you care to give me your spare?' He's like, 'We'll I'll think about it,'" Polk said.

That thought turned into action. A year and a half later, after the surgery...

"I feel wonderful," Polk said.

Polk and Todd had the opportunity to meet White Sox Hall of Famer Harold Baines, a kidney transplant recipient.

Sitting side-by-side, they enjoyed the game from Guaranteed Rate Club.

"I'm glad to hear another great story from another person who got a kidney transplant. I know a few people. So that makes me feel positive," Todd said.

Polk is also an inspiration for Christine's husband, Jason Todd.

"Everybody is going to see her story. Hopefully, somebody wants to help," he said.

The Todd family said they're hopeful they'll get lucky like Polk and find a donor at the game.