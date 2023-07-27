Plainfield woman battling polycystic kidney disease is in search of a miracle

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A Plainfield woman battling a lifelong kidney disease is looking for a miracle at a Cubs baseball game.

CBS 2's Marybel González spoke to the woman, Christine Todd, about how she plans on taking her search for an organ donor to the stands.

Todd has been fighting her whole life.

"I've known for many years that I have polycystic kidney disease. It's a hereditary disease," Todd said. "The kidneys grow so big, they stop functioning. Sometimes there's pain."



But right now, she is facing the toughest battle yet.

"I knew one day it would come," Todd said. "I'm at the stage 5, which is the worst it can get - and then when they just stop, and I go on dialysis."

Todd has tried it all.

"From eating healthy and exercising - but now, it's come to a point where I need other people's help - because I can only go so far," she said, "so I need to spread the word to others about my condition and maybe I could find a living donor."

She has tried that too. For three years now, Todd has been on a waiting list to receive an organ donation.

Twice, her doctors have told her they found a match – but in the end, those did not work out.

"Well, you get a little upset and sad - but you still got to keep moving," Todd said.

The hairdresser and cosmetologist has traveled to many states seeking help. But now, she's looking for a miracle at a place near home – one where she and her husband, Jason, have found so much joy over the last 30 years together. That place is a Cubs baseball game.

"We're making banners, T-shirts," Todd said. "They always tell you to get the word out, but now that it's come to where I'm at the stage where I really need to get the word out more."

They're hoping their message will get to someone in the stands during the Aug. 6 game.

"I just want to continue on living, and to be here for my dog and for my husband, and just to keep doing the job that I love - I love doing my job - and make other people look good and happy," Todd said.

Because just like the players on the field, she is ready to give it her all.

"I just never give up, I guess," Todd said.

If you think you may be a match or want to help, you can contact Christine Todd at (815) 630-6805, or kidney4ct@gmail.com.