Suburban Chicago man pleads not guilty to hate crime, attempted murder charges

The man accused of shooting his neighbor in the southwest suburbs pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including attempted murder and a hate crime.

The Will County State's Attorney's Office said John Shadbar, 70, would regularly antagonize Melissa Robertson and her two Black sons with racial slurs.

Shadbar faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, and a hate crime, as prosecutors said the shooting was racially motivated.

The shooting happened outside of the home where Robertson lives with her two sons, a 21-year-old and an 8-year-old, in unincorporated Lockport Township.

Prosecutors said Shadbar opened fire on Robertson five times, striking her at least twice as the result of a heated exchange between the two.

Her family said Shadbar would regularly harass the Robertsons and target the two boys with racial slurs.

After Shadbar's plea appearance on Thursday, Robertson's family members said she is still recovering from her injuries.