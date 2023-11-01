Suburban Chicago man faces kidnapping and robbery charges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Des Plaines man is facing felony attempted kidnapping and robbery charges after a Monday attack in the Bridgeport neighborhood.
Police said Raymond Marshall was one of three people who placed restraints on the 35-year-old victim, hit him in the head and face, and then tried to force him into a car.
The victim also had a Taser used on their neck and had their cell phone stolen. One of the three offenders impersonated a police officer before the attack.
Police are trying to find the other two attackers.
