Suburban Chicago man faces kidnapping and robbery charges

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Des Plaines man is facing felony attempted kidnapping and robbery charges after a Monday attack in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police said Raymond Marshall was one of three people who placed restraints on the 35-year-old victim, hit him in the head and face, and then tried to force him into a car.

The victim also had a Taser used on their neck and had their cell phone stolen. One of the three offenders impersonated a police officer before the attack.

Police are trying to find the other two attackers.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 6:19 PM CDT

