Suburban Chicago man charged in DUI rollover crash near O'Hare Airport

BENSENVILLE, Ill (CBS) – A suburban man was charged with driving under the influence, leading to a rollover crash that killed his stepdaughter in Bensenville earlier this month.

Juan Moxthe, 45, appeared in court on Saturday charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing death.

On Dec. 17, Chicago police officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 12100 block of Irving Park Road near O'Hare Airport around 2:15 a.m. Arriving officers found ambulances and fire trucks already at the scene, The DuPage State's Attorney's Office said.

The vehicle had four people inside. One passenger, Jaylene Escamilla, 28, was ejected from the car and was taken to Ascension Resurrection Hospital and pronounced dead.

Two other passengers, a 50-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were treated by EMS on scene. Moxthe was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

An investigation into the crash revealed that Moxthe, his wife, Escamilla, and her husband were traveling on Irving Park Road when he lost control of the vehicle striking a guard rail - causing the vehicle to flip.

It is alleged that Moxthe's blood alcohol level was 0.12 two hours after the crash. He was released on Friday from the hospital and immediately taken to the DuPage County Jail.

Moxthe's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8, for arraignment.