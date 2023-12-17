Watch CBS News
Charges pending after woman ejected, killed, 3 others hurt in rollover crash in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead, and three others were hurt following a rollover crash in Bensenville Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 12100 block of West Irving Park Road.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., a dark-in-color SUV was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road when it collided with a median guardrail – causing it to flip several times before coming to a stop.

The vehicle had four occupants inside.

One passenger, a 28-year-old woman, was ejected from the car and was taken to Resurrection Hospital and pronounced dead.

Two other passengers, a 50-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were treated by EMS on scene. The driver, a 45-year-old man, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

Charges are pending.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 10:49 AM CST

