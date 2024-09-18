Watch CBS News
After body of Javion Magee is found, suburban Chicago family demands investigation

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Family of Javion Magee demands investigation after his body is found under a tree
Family of Javion Magee demands investigation after his body is found under a tree 00:56

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a man from Aurora who was found dead under a tree in North Carolina is demanding answers after 21-year-old Javion Magee was found with a rope around his neck in Henderson, North Carolina, on September 11.

He was a truck driver on the job. A surveillance video showed him buying rope at a Walmart.

Magee's family does not believe he took his own life and is demanding a full investigation.

"The manner of the cause of death has not been determined. So for any suggestion that it's a suicide, anybody stating that it was a suicide will be grossly premature," said family attorney Harry Daniels.

 "If this moment can spark anything, I would, if I can tap into him, I would say he wants this country to come together," said his father, Corey Magee.

The family is still waiting for the medical examiner's report to release the cause of death.

