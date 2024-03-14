Watch CBS News
Images of suburban Chicago bank robbery suspect released by FBI

By CBS Chicago Team

FBI releases images of bank robbery suspect
CHICAGO (CBS) -- New details about a bank robbery last week in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

The FBI has released pictures of the suspect with dark hair with a blonde dyed streak or light hair patch on the left side of his head.

From another angle, you can see long hair over the right side of his face in what the FBI calls a possible "emo" style.

Suburban Chicago robbery suspect.jpg
The pictures, released last week, also show the man pointing a gun at workers during the robbery at the US Bank on Meacham Road near Schaumburg Road.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on March 14, 2024 / 6:14 PM CDT

First published on March 14, 2024 / 6:14 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

