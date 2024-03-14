Images of suburban Chicago bank robbery suspect released by FBI

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New details about a bank robbery last week in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

The FBI has released pictures of the suspect with dark hair with a blonde dyed streak or light hair patch on the left side of his head.

From another angle, you can see long hair over the right side of his face in what the FBI calls a possible "emo" style.

CBS

The pictures, released last week, also show the man pointing a gun at workers during the robbery at the US Bank on Meacham Road near Schaumburg Road.