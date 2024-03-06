Bank robber at large; northwest suburban Chicago residents asked to shelter in place

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- People who live and work near a bank in Schaumburg were asked to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon – after a man robbed the bank and got away.

Schaumburg police said the US Bank at 60 S. Meacham Rd. was robbed at 1:25 p.m. Detectives remained on the scene more than an hour afterward, and a large police presence was in the area.

Police said they are searching for a man about 6 feet tall, wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and black shoes with white soles, and carrying a black Under Armour backpack. He was last seen running south from the scene, and he was armed with a black handgun, police said.

Everyone in the immediate area has been issued a message asking them to shelter in place for their safety. Drivers should also avoid the area.

Anyone who spots someone matching the description of the bank robber should not approach, but should rather call 911 right away.

The same bank was robbed on Wednesday, Oct. 18.