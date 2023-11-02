Chicago suburb weighs emergency declaration after churches take in asylum seekers

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – The migrant crisis is top of mind for village leaders in Oak Park who gathered Thursday for an emergency meeting.

It comes as more than 100 asylum seekers were moved from the streets of Chicago to indoor shelters in Oak Park on Wednesday. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez has the latest on the story she first reported.

Oak Park village staff jumped into action this week after they got a call from their police department asking them for help sheltering migrants. The Village Board scheduled an emergency meeting to decide if it would make more help available.

The board was expected to vote on a resolution to declare an emergency disaster in Oak Park. The resolution would allow the village to provide aid and support to asylum seekers reside.

CBS 2 has reported this week on the increase in migrants calling Oak Park home.

Late Tuesday night, the village staff called on local churches to take in families that were sleeping outside in the cold. The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church opened up its doors to 102 migrants.

CBS 2 has also learned another church in Oak Park has taken in about 20 people.

Pastors in the village said they need funding to provide portable showers, laundry services and even mental health services for the new arrivals.

There's also a call for more churches in Oak Park to help provide refuge for the dozens of migrants still sleeping outside in nearby Austin.

The Village Board meeting is expected to start at 6:15 p.m. when officials will hear from the public about the measure.