Suburban church takes in more than 100 migrants from outside Chicago Police station

Oak Park church takes in migrants who had been outside Chicago Police station

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Village of Oak Park is now taking in more than 100 migrants who were living outside a police station nearby on Chicago's West Side.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Wednesday, more than 100 migrants have been taken in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, at 611 Randolph St. in Oak Park. All their belongings were still outside early Wednesday evening.

Inside, they were huddled closely – as Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is not a big church, but is warm.

The group came from the Austin (15th) District Chicago Police station, at 5701 W. Madison St. in the South Austin neighborhood – just three blocks from the boundary with Oak Park.

CBS 2's González was at the police station Tuesday night amid the cold and snow, and spoke to some of them as volunteers handed out a few donations.

Many of the migrants asked for blankets, shoes, and gloves, while some asked for warm shoes for their small kids.

As of Tuesday night, volunteers told us there were 150 people still sleeping outside in tents at the Austin District station – and of those, 60 were children.

A warming bus from the Chicago Transit Authority did show up around 8 p.m., The City of Chicago is now providing the warming buses as temporary overnight shelter.

But a few hours later, the Oak Park Police Department said it got a call from a volunteer asking if they could take in some of the families - because they were worried their safety given the increasingly cold temperatures.

Oak Park officials, along with staff, began searching for places to shelter the families.

The Rev. Kathy Nolte, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, told us she got a call from them around midnight to take in the migrants. She opened her church doors 15 minutes later.

"Someone said there was a need," said Rev. Nolte. "I know that we were already involved in ministry with the migrants, and so I knew right away that there could be an automatic yes."

The church is at capacity. Volunteers from the Chicago Police Station Response Team said they are coordinating with another church in Oak Park to transport another smaller group of migrants there.