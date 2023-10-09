Student artists invited to create Lake Co. 'I Voted' sticker

Attention student artists: Want to design an 'I Voted' sticker? Here's your chance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're about a year away from the 2024 general election and Lake County, Illinois leaders are looking to inspire the next generation of voters.

Starting Monday, students from kindergarten to 12th grade can submit a design for an "I Voted" sticker.

The winner will be selected from three age brackets. Then they'll face off to have their design transformed into the official sticker used during election season.

Participants can also win a $125 gift card.

Students can submit their designs in person or online to the Lake County County Clerk's Office until November 30th.

And who knows --- voters may end up walking away from polling places with something as creative as this one that was created by a 14-year-old in Ulster County, New York.

Hudson Rowan