String of armed robberies reported on Chicago's Northwest, South Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were robbed, two while getting out of their cars Tuesday evening in the Grand Crossing and West Town neighborhoods.

The robberies happened between 5:30 and 7 p.m.

In the first robbery, police say three men exited a gray SUV and robbed a 64-year-old woman who was getting out of her car, in the 1100 block of East 73rd Street around 5:45 p.m. The driver of the offending vehicle showed a firearm and took her belongings.

The robbers got back into the SUV and fled the scene.

A short time later, another woman was robbed around 5:48 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 71st Place.

The victim was also exiting her car when police say a silver SUV pulled up and two male robbers got out and demanded her property.

Two more robberies were reported in West Town about an hour later.

Around 6:40 p.m., a 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk, in the 500 block of North Racine Avenue, when two Black males approached on foot and implied they had a weapon. They took the victim's phone and backpack.

Minutes later, in the 1400 block of West Chicago Avenue around 6:50 p.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when two male offenders approached him on foot. The two offenders demanded his property, and one of them showed a firearm. The robbers took the victim's belongings and fled eastbound on Chicago.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

CPD has not said if any of these robberies are connected.