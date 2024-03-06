String of armed robberies reported on Chicago's Northwest, South Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were robbed, two while getting out of their cars Tuesday evening in the Grand Crossing and West Town neighborhoods.
The robberies happened between 5:30 and 7 p.m.
In the first robbery, police say three men exited a gray SUV and robbed a 64-year-old woman who was getting out of her car, in the 1100 block of East 73rd Street around 5:45 p.m. The driver of the offending vehicle showed a firearm and took her belongings.
The robbers got back into the SUV and fled the scene.
A short time later, another woman was robbed around 5:48 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 71st Place.
The victim was also exiting her car when police say a silver SUV pulled up and two male robbers got out and demanded her property.
Two more robberies were reported in West Town about an hour later.
Around 6:40 p.m., a 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk, in the 500 block of North Racine Avenue, when two Black males approached on foot and implied they had a weapon. They took the victim's phone and backpack.
Minutes later, in the 1400 block of West Chicago Avenue around 6:50 p.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when two male offenders approached him on foot. The two offenders demanded his property, and one of them showed a firearm. The robbers took the victim's belongings and fled eastbound on Chicago.
No injuries were reported in either robbery.
CPD has not said if any of these robberies are connected.
